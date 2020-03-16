Council tax rise for Ribble Valley residents

Council tax in the Ribble Valley is to rise from April by just £5 on a Band D property.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s share of council tax on a Band D property in 2020/21 will be £155.69, which is believed to be one of the lowest in the UK and by far the lowest in Lancashire.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader,Stephen Atkinson

The council is still the only one in Lancashire to offer a weekly refuse collection service and not charge for green waste, saving residents between £25 and £40 a year.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader, Coun. Stephen Atkinson, said: “Year on year we are maintaining excellent service levels in one of the sparsest boroughs in the UK. This has been achieved by many years of careful financial planning and I am grateful to councillors and staff for their dedication and commitment in continuing to deliver services efficiently to national standards, while achieving good public satisfaction ratings. This small increase will fund crucial repairs to our refuse collection vehicles and an expansion of our dog warden service. Ribble Valley has a bright future and we will continue to prioritise the needs of residents and implement policy decisions to maintain and enhance services for their benefit.”

In the council’s latest household satisfaction survey, the Perception Survey, 89% of respondents said they were satisfied with refuse collection – the highest rate in Lancashire – while 86 per cent were satisfied with Ribble Valley as a place in which to live.

Council tax bills include precepts from Lancashire County Council, the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and parishes. Full details are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.

Meanwhile, scammers promising council tax refunds in exchange for personal details are on the prowl. The scam claims you were placed in the wrong council tax band in a previous address and promises refunds of hundreds of pounds in exchange for your personal details. The e-mails or texts are not genuine and by clicking on the words, Refund Form, you will be forwarded to a bogus web page requesting personal details. Never give your details to anyone you are not sure of and delete the scam immediately.