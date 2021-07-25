Concern over missing young man from Read

Johnathan Rydeheard

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 24 year-old Johnathan Rydeheard, who is missing from his home address in Read, Burnley.

He was last seen in the Read area at around 10am on July 25th.

Johnathan is described as 6ft 1in. tall, with bleached hair, dark roots and of a slim build, wearing glasses.

When he was last seen he was possibly wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms and a cream hoodie with a big logo on the front, walking with two crutches and carrying a rucksack.

He is believed to have used public transport to get around due to limited mobility, but the direction of travel is unknown.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Jonathan.