Emergency services were at the scene of Burnley Barracks railway station this morning after reports concerning the safety of an individual.

A police van was spotted parked outside the station at the junction of Padiham Road and Junction Street just after 9-30am.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "The call came in at around 9-30am to a report of a concern of the welfare of a man. He has now been taken to a place of safety."