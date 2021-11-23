Company marking first anniversary with a donation to Burnley based project that helps ex veterans back on their feet

Burnley Eats donated £100 cash and £100 worth of meat to Healthier Heroes based at Bancroft House in Elizabeth Street.

The online food ordering business is run by Karl Greenwood and his nephew Luke Nixon. Karl bought the franchise for Burnley from Local Eats and he runs the sales side while Luke is in charge of the marketing arm.

Healthier Heroes is a cause close to Karl's heart as he is ex army and served in both Germany and Northern Ireland.

Karl Greenwood (right) of Burnley Eats meets Andrew Powell of Healthier Heroes