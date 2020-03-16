Communities celebrate opening of revamped Read and Simonstone Village Hall

More than 120 supporters gathered for the eagerly-awaited launch of the new look Read and Simonstone Village Hall.

Civic dignitaries, including Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans and special guests came under one roof to witness the special mayoral ribbon cutting and an exhibition showing the history of the building.

Guests at the opening

Read Village Hall Chair, Greera Norse, said: "The official opening was the culmination of more than two years' hard work. The communities of Read and Simonstone pulled together to purchase and renovate this fabulous community space which had been used for many years as a community hub where local groups and classes met. We formed our charity which through generous donations and fundraising bought and then renovated the building."

She added: "Thank you to our Ribble Valley dignitaries and their tremendous show of support. Mrs Christine Kirk, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire and Trustee of The Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, Coun. Marie Hacking, Chair of Read Parish Council, Coun. Stella Brunskill, Mayor of the Ribble Valley, Coun. David Peat, Chair of Simonstone Parish Council, parish councillor Greera Norse and MP Nigel Evans. Thank you to our generous benefactors, The Wham Foundation, The Fort Vale Foundation, The Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, Communities for Lancashire, the RSVH Trustees and to all our fantastic supporters for helping us to put the unity in our community. We are now officially open!"

To book an event at the village hall or for more information and updates, please follow Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/readandsimonstonevillagehall/