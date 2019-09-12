Colne FC youngsters are futsal champions

Colne FC were the champions of Burnley College’s first Futsal Trophy after competing against other local children’s football clubs at the inaugural Futsal Tournament.

The four Under-9s teams represented Padiham FC, Colne FC, Barnoldswick Town FC and Football Evolution, with Colne and Barnoldswick FC playing against each other in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at the finals.

Futsal – five-a-side football played on a hard court indoors – is a growing sport, particularly in primary schools. The Futsal event is the first held by Fitness Evolution, the gym and fitness facility at Burnley College, with the intention of boosting participation in Futsal and creating a hub in the North of England.

Endrit Shehu, who coaches football at the college’s Academy of Sport programme and Preston North End FC, said: "Congratulations to Colne FC’s under-nines, first winners of the Burnley College Futsal trophy.

"The penalty shoot-out made for an exciting end to an exciting tournament which has provided summer holiday fun in the community and improved the young footballers’ technical ability and skills."