Coffee and cake treats tempt treat Burnley office workers to raise £300 for good cause

Organised by Jess Bowen, manager at Burnley' s Business First Centre, as part of Macmillan Cancer Support world's biggest coffee morning, the event raised £300.

Tilly Jo Bakes, who visits the centre weekly to sell cakes and soup, also helped to organise the event with DC Coffee, a daily visitor to the centre in Liverpool Road.

A raffle helped to boost the total raised and companies who donated prizes included Petty Estate Agents, Beverly Bell Training Group, DRN Sports Management and Parc Developments.

