Clitheroe Young Farmers launch week-long celebrations of all things YFC

Clitheroe Young Farmers, along with thousands of young farmers across the country, are set to celebrate National Young Farmers’ Week later this month.

The special week - which runs between September 30th and October 4th - is a chance to celebrate all that is great about Young Farmers' Clubs. It's a week-long celebration to raise awareness of the work all of our YFCs do with rural young people in their local communities as well as encourage more members to join the organisation.

Tractor run

Clitheroe Young Farmers Club has been running for over 75 years and encourages anyone from the ages of 10 to 26 to come and have the opportunity to learn new skills, travel, enter competitions and make new friends. The club is open to anyone from a farming or non- farming background and meets ever Wednesday night at Pendleton Village Hall.

CYFC offers a varied program from farm visits, public speaking practice to flower arranging. There’s something for everyone. CYFC also has other social events, from the annual "Boxing Night Do" to the tractor run and muck haul. Last year the club raised a whopping £10,000 for local charities and plan to raise even more this year.

Being part of National Young Farmers Club also gives members the chance to go on one of the many travel trips which are available.

Club secretary, Hazel Stansfield, recently travelled to Nepal. Speaking of her experiences, she said: “Being part of young farmers is a fantastic opportunity for anyone. The organisation has helped with my career, my confidence and general life. I have recently had the opportunity to work in Nepal for two weeks. If I wasn't part of young farmers, then I never would have had this opportunity! I have also made best friends for life, which I am truly grateful for. I would encourage anyone to join Clitheroe Young Farmers Club or a club near you!”

Hazel Stansfield in Nepal

The club has also had recent success in many competitions with members reaching the national finals for choir, public speaking and flower arranging. Upcoming meetings involve a tractor backing competition, Morris Dancing and Christmas crafts.

Anyone wishing to join the club is asked to contact club chairman Thomas Chew on 07446272979 or secretary Hazel Stansfield on 07757667253 or check out the Facebook page

"Clitheroe Young Farmers Club"