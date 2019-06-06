Clitheroe solicitors hosting fun charity race night

A Ribble Valley-based solicitors is gearing up for a charity race night.

The Clitheroe office of Harrison Drury is hosting the fun-filled event on Friday, July 19th at St Mary’s Church, Church Street, Clitheroe.

It is being organised to raise funds for the East Lancashire Hospice 2019 Corporate Challenge.

Ed Stanley, from the Clitheroe office, said: “We’re delighted to support the East Lancashire Hospice as our nominated charity this year.

“We want to make a difference by raising funds to help provide vital care for local people and their families who are coping with life-limiting illnesses.

“We’ve already held dress-down Fridays and bake sales which were a big success in the office. The Clitheroe team are now relishing the challenge to raise even more funds, starting with a fun night at the races.”

The firm is one of 31 local businesses taking part across Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn and the Ribble Valley.

Each business is given £50 by headline sponsor Organic Insurance and tasked with raising as much money as possible using their entrepreneurial spirit with a variety of fund-raising events.

The challenge began on June 1st and runs for four months, culminating in a glittering awards ceremony in October.

To purchase tickets for the event visit the Harrison Drury website.