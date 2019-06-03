Clitheroe showcase for Lancashire's best craft-makers

The work of Lancashire’s most talented craft-makers is being showcased at the Platform Gallery in Clitheroe.

The Station Road gallery is hosting its popular Craft Open exhibition featuring textiles, ceramics, jewellery, metalwork, woodwork, furniture and glass, as well as two and three-dimensional pieces, from 55 makers.

Among the exhibitors are Sharon Brown, of Longridge, whose stitched mixed-media pieces take inspiration from the book ‘Songs of a Factory Girl’ published in 1909 by little-known Lancashire poet Ethel Carnie outlining her life in the cotton mills.

Sharon, who won the Ribble Valley Prize, said: “I am fascinated by old letters and documents, as well as the personal and social histories they contain. My freehand and machine embroidery work attempts to preserve and celebrate history by responding to the shapes and rhythms of ancient letter forms.”

The Newcomer Prize went to ceramicist Gabi Komar-Dixon, while Adele Froude’s ambitious textile sculptures evoking the wonders of the animal kingdom won the Selectors’ Prize, for which she will receive a dedicated showcase at the Platform Gallery shop in 2020.

This year’s Craft Open attracted a bumper crop of entries of an ‘outstanding quality’ from across the North.

Platform Gallery supervisor Andrea Westall said: “The Craft Open is a fantastic opportunity to see work from the region’s finest craft workers.

“This year’s exhibition attracted more entries than ever before, many of them local and all of an outstanding quality, and craft enthusiasts are invited to the exhibition to see some of the region’s best work.”

The Platform Gallery is open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturdays 10am to 4.30pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm.

The Craft Open runs until June 30th and further details are available on 01200 425566.