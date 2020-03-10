Clitheroe shoppers show their support for Rosemere

Shoppers at Clitheroe’s Booths supermarket showed Rosemere Cancer Foundation bags of support during a two day collection, which raised £984.45 for the charity.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the

Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk