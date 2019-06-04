Clitheroe school children orbit into space thanks to astronomer

A British astronomer inspired pupils at a Ribble Valley primary school during a recent visit.

Dr Sheila Kanani, who is a British astronomer and the Education, Outreach and Diversity Officer at the Royal Astronomical Society, visited Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge.

Dr Kanani has presented programmes for the BBC and has also won the Inspiring Women in Technology award. She is also an author.

Pupils learnt many new and exciting facts about space, as well as how Sheila became a Space Scientist.

Astronaut training workshops during her visit included making and testing space bones, cracking Russian codes, designing a space meal, reaction testing, measuring their height in space and manipulating objects while wearing a pressurised spacesuit.

Dr Kanani talked about how she became an author of children's books and signed copies of them.

She has written two books, Space on Earth, intergalactic facts about the world around us, and How to be an Astronaut, which is due out this month.