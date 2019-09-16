Clitheroe's Trinity Methodist Church to host Lego family day to celebrate new £800k community hub

Everything is Awesome at Clitheroe's Trinity Methodist Church with a free Lego-themed family activity day on offer as builders prepare to start work on the long-awaited new £800,000 community hub.



Set to hold the open day, called Everything is Awesome and organised to celebrate the start of the build, on Saturday 21 September from 11am to 4pm, the event will welcome young and old alike to drop in and share their ideas for the activities and events which could be held in the new facilities.

"We are really excited about the opportunities the new spaces will provide for the church to become more relevant to families in Clitheroe," said mission enabler, Harriet Roberts. "The family event is an invitation to people of any age to find out about what we are creating, have a chat, and add their ideas with lots of fun things to make and do.

"We are also looking for potential hirers of the new facilities to get in touch," she added, with coffee, cake, and a chance to create using thousands of bricks and other craft activities on offer at the event.

The development could take some nine to 12 months to complete and, when finished, will include a new atrium connecting the worship space to a complex of new spaces for community use. There will also be a catering-standard kitchen, a shower, and access directly from the Castle Park.

During the building work phase, Clitheroe Cookery Club, Men Behaving Gladly, and Ladies Fellowship have temporarily moved to other spaces in the town. Brownies, Guides, book club, and U3A table tennis will use the church, while Trinity Tots and Scouts will take place in the main church.