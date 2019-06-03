Clitheroe Rotarians test for silent killer during Health Awareness Day

More than 100 people had their blood pressure reading taken during Clitheroe Rotary’s Health Awareness Day.

The event gave local residents the opportunity to have their blood pressure tested, with several people subsequently being advised to consult their doctor urgently, to avoid this silent killer.

This year, in addition to blood pressure testing, Rotarian Mary Robinson had also arranged for other health related organisations to attend the event to share information with local residents on how they could provide help in the community.

These organisations included Ribble Valley Crossroads Care, Macmillan Cancer Support, Rosemere Cancer Care, First Responders, Re Think Mental Health, Ribble Valley Up and Active, Pulse and Ribble Valley Dementia Care.

Organisers have expressed their thanks to all those people who came along and also bought books at the charity book stall.

In total, £146 was raised for two charities, Cancer Care and Rotary Polio Plus.

Thanks have also been expressed to all those people who gave up their time to help on the day.

Anyone wanting to know more about helping Rotary can contact Bill Honeywell on 07866 413825.

Alternatively, visit the Clitheroe Rotary website or on Facebook.