Lancashire County Council's Household Waste Recycling Centre at Clitheroe remains closed this week due to maintenance work which has overrun.

The nearest alternative sites are at Altham and Longridge, however Longridge is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Clitheroe Recycling centre will be remain closed until Friday (December 6th) for essential site maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience."