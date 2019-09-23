Clitheroe Ramblers' 50th anniversary walk

Clitheroe Ramblers put their best foot forward as they completed a 50km walk to mark the club's 50th anniversary.



The special walk began on September 14th and took the route through the Ribble and Hodder valleys led by their chairman Roger Sagar. The walkers finished on Saturday (September 21st).

A spokesman said: "The walk was not for the faint-hearted, but they were encouraged on their way by Clitheroe Town Crier Roland Hailwood and Lisa Smith, from outdoor shop Whalley Warm and Dry who sponsored a written guide to the route. A certificate was given to all who completed the walk."