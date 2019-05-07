Clitheroe pupils dance their socks off at county-wide competition

Pupils from a Clitheroe primary school represented the Ribble Valley in a recent county-wide dance competition.

After an amazing reception at the Oswaldtwistle Dance Festival, nine children from Brookside Primary School were invited to compete against young dancers from 11 other Lancashire boroughs in the Level 3 Lancashire County Dance Competition.

Following a long afternoon of rehearsals and lots of hard work and effort, the team showcased their talents in front of friends and family at Preston Guild Hall and Charter Theatre.

Although they were not awarded with a top three place, the members of the team from Brookside were highly praised for their behaviour.