Clitheroe Pop Choir will star at charity concert

Clitheroe folk are being asked to swing into action, attend a splendid evening of entertainment and raise money for two worthwhile causes.

"Swing into Spring" is the name of Clitheroe Town Mayor Coun. Stewart Fletcher's fundraising concert, which will be held at St Mary's Church, Church Brow, on Thursday, March 26th.

Clitheroe Pop Choir will be performing for the Mayor along with members of the Clitheroe Ukulele Band. In addition, Peter Riley (from the Swing Commanders) will be performing with his new band “The Cableknits Swingfolk Trio” and 17-year-old singer Darcey O’Brien will also be taking centre stage. All proceeds will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities - The Ribble Valley Foodbank and Ribble Valley Citizens Advice.

Entrance to the event is £9 per ticket and tickets are available from Clitheroe Town Council by calling 01200 424722 between 9am and 1-30pm or by visiting St Mary’s Centre in the mornings. You can also call 01200 425522, Kerry Fletcher, Town Mayoress 07976 739032, or the Mayor's secretary Janet Meloy on 07843 835119. Anyone wishing to purchase tickets on the evening can do so.