Clitheroe mum and daughter take on Manchester 10k

A foster mum from Clitheroe is taking on the Great Manchester Run with her birth daughter to highlight the need for more foster carers.

Kim Pegram (35) has fostered with Child Action Northwest (CANW) for the past five years, opening up her home to many vulnerable youngsters, sibling groups and even mother/baby placements.

And now she’s chosen to take on the 10k race with her daughter Dani (15) to mark Foster Care Fortnight which runs from May 13th to 26th.

Kim said: “We’re all looking forward to completing this as a family while raising money for, and increasing awareness of, a great charity. CANW has always been a brilliant support to me and my family and there’s always someone on the end of a phone if we need them.

“We’ve been training hard for some time now and we run regularly as a group. This will be the first time at the Manchester 10k for Dani – I’ve done it before and I know she’s going to love the atmosphere.”

Dani explained how having a mum who foster cares for others had impacted on her life.

She said: “I just love having lots of brothers and sisters – there’s never a dull moment in our house! I enjoy spending time with different people and helping them through this difficult time in their lives.

“I try and make each individual welcome into our home, whether it's a sibling group or mother and baby. The best part is seeing the young people achieve their goals.”

Julie Dawkins, Head of Fostering at CANW, said: “Kim is everything we look for in a foster carer – she’s incredibly supportive, loving and kind. The fact that she’s fundraising for the service she’s already a big part of shows how passionate she is about foster care and we can’t thank her enough.

“The mother-daughter bond between Kim and Dani is so strong but it’s also so nice to see how Dani incorporates foster children into her family.”

To sponsor Kim, Dani and Harrison, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ourkim