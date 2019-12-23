Clitheroe Market shoppers’ Christmas cracker for Rosemere

Shoppers at Clitheroe Market pulled a Christmas cracker for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, raising £122.65 by visiting its festive stall selling Christmas crafts and cards and featuring a tombola.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals. The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk