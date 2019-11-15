Clitheroe man charged with Class A drugs offences

A 30-year-old man has been charged and remains in custody in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in the Ribble Valley.



Responding to local concerns of dealing in the area around Clitheroe and neighbouring towns, police placed proactive patrols in the community and on the A59 to tackle the issue, and have now arrested and charged a male in connection with the supply of cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy).

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "We continue to thank you for working with us on the matter and if you have any further concerns to please contact us either online or on 101. "Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Remember, if it’s an emergency then always dial 999."