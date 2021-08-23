Clitheroe luncheon club back up and running
A luncheon club for the over-55s in Clitheroe is set to reopen for the first time since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.
Thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers, people will once again meet up at the Pendle Club, in Lowergate, for a weekly chatter over their food after an absence of almost 18 months.
The Luncheon Club is preparing to welcome back their loyal customers on September 8th, but also inviting local folk aged over 55 to get out of the house and make new friends.
A spokesman said: "We plan to provide lunches on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month. It's not just our regulars who are invited, but also anybody else over 55, who can just turn up at the door. It's not just a three-course meal for £4, but also a social gathering, a gathering that has been sadly missed for 18 months.
"We are always on the look out for new volunteers, especially cooks, who would be assisted by the current staff. So, whether you want to eat, cook, serve or wash up, we want to see you.
"The lunchtime meal starts at 12-30pm. Any queries to David and Jacqueline Wymer on 01200 423219 or [email protected].