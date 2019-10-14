Clitheroe law firm tops legal rankings

Harrison Drury has been included in a prestigious list of the region’s top law firms and solicitors.

The firm has been included in three sections of the influential Legal 500 publication for its specialisms in commercial litigation, commercial property, and personal tax, trusts and probate.

The Legal 500 has acted as a guide to clients on the best law firms, lawyers, solicitors and barristers in over 150 jurisdictions around the world for the last 32 years.

To be included in the annual list, legal firms undergo a rigorous analysis and benchmarking process which includes interviews and feedback from clients and professional peers.

John Chesworth, executive chairman at Harrison Drury, said: “The Legal 500 has gained almost mythical status over the last three decades and to be included in it is every aspiring lawyer’s dream. We’re very proud that both the firm and a number of our team have been included in this year’s Legal 500 in the North West.”

In Harrison Drury’s Legal 500 listing, the firm’s solicitors Sean Gibbs, Nick Booth, James Robbins and Helen Griffin were recognised for their expertise in commercial litigation.

A testimonial accompanying the listing said: “The team’s experience is unusual for a firm based outside the major cities”.

Commercial property lawyers Simon England, Naomi Fell, Owen McKenna and Mike Fetherstone were recognised in the list, with the team praised as “highly professional, competent and efficient”.

Solicitors Eve Carter, Ed Stanley and Jan Wright were recognised for their expertise in personal tax, trusts and probate, with the publication noting their ability to handle “highly complex and sensitive cases, often involving a cross-border element".