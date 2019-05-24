Clitheroe law firm expands team with two new solicitors

Clitheroe law firm Harrison Drury has expanded two of its teams with the appointment of Jenna Atkinson and Jody Proudman.

Jenna joins the firm from Watson Ramsbottom as a family solicitor and will advise clients in the areas of divorce, matrimonial finances and private children’s matters.

She is an ambassador for Women in the Law UK and a member of Resolution, the national family justice body.

Jenna said: “Client care is at the heart of everything I do and I’m passionate about making a difference. Guiding and supporting my clients through what can be very difficult times is my key focus.

“I chose to work for Harrison Drury not only because of their passion, talent and team ethos, but because they have strong social responsibility values too.”

Jody joins Harrison Drury from DWF as a property litigation solicitor having previously worked at Keoghs where she started her career. She will advise on a wide range of property disputes including contract and tort cases. She has specific knowledge of the insurance sector.

Jody said: “My interest in property law intensified when I was at university and I successfully disputed my landlord’s claim to retain my deposit by drafting my own pleadings and issuing a small claim.

“I’m really proud to work for Harrison Drury as it has a fantastic reputation both as an employer and for the services provided to clients.”

John Chesworth, executive chairman of Harrison Drury, added: “Recruiting high calibre professionals is key to our long-term success and I am confident Jenna and Jody’s expertise will enhance their respective teams.”

After studying at Newcastle University Jenna started her career as a paralegal at O’Donnells and qualified in 2015. Jody completed her Legal Practice Course (LPC) at University of Law having earlier gained her law degree at University of Central Lancashire,