Clitheroe girl joins British survival ace Bear Grylls for special Scout adventure

A Citheroe girl has joined British survival master Bear Grylls for a special international Scout festival

Eleanor Jessop is one 45,000 international Scouts taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in wild and humid West Virginia.

Bear Grylls addresses the crowds on stage.

The festival brings together Scouts from nearly every country in the world to learn new skills while tasting high adventure during adrenaline-fuelled activities like scuba diving, hiking and zip lining.

Eleanor said: “The Jamboree has been amazing – an experience like no other! I have really enjoyed learning about different cultures and meeting people from all over the world. The Jamboree has given me unique opportunities that I wouldn't have had the chance to do, and helped me improve my communication skills as I have had to speak to others from many different languages.”

The event was opened by UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

He said: "World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure. Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.

Adrenaline-fuelled activitiesinclude scuba diving, hiking and zip lining.

"The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet. The theme is Unlock a New World – focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together."

The event was opened by UK Chief ScoutBear Grylls (left).