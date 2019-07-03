Clitheroe Freemasons' generous gift to Derian House

There wasn’t a dry eye in the audience when Mick Croskery from Derian House Childrens’ Hospice gave a talk to Clitheroe and District Masonic Fellowship about its vital work.

Brethren from three local Lodges attended and the personal stories of these very sick children affected everyone.

Mick told the audience how Derian House, situated in woodland, has a large play area suitable for wheelchair users and a sensory garden full of the sights, smells and textures of nature.

The hydrotherapy pool is used extensively and visits from therapists, including Shuna the pet dog, together with regular trips out make for happy memories. The sole aim of the dedicated staff is to ensure that every child and young person who comes into their care is able to make the very best of the time they have.

Several donations were made to Derian, which relies on the public for 92% of its funding.