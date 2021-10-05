Clitheroe Foodbank back in old home at Trinity Methodist Church

Starting from Friday (October 8th). the foodbank will be open on Mondays from 1-30pm to 3-30pm, and Fridays from 10-30am to 12-30pm, and staff are looking forward to welcoming clients to the much-needed Clitheroe facility once again.

Jane Chitnis, Ribble Valley Foodbank Manager, appealed to kind Clitheroe residents to continue donating food items. She said: "We are hugely grateful to everyone who has kept donating throughout the pandemic. Donations of food have declined recently, though, and we have had to buy much more food than we usually do. We know this is likely to be a tough winter for many people, so we would be extremely grateful for any donations which you can make.

"We update our 'shortages' list each week on our website and Facebook page so please keep an eye on that. Thank you to all our kind donors for all your generous support. We look forward to welcoming anyone in need of help. Please note that we will no longer be making deliveries."

Ribble Valley Foodbank manager Jane Chitnis (left) with volunteers ready to welcome local people