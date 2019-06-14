Clitheroe family fun day and disco night to benefit Cystic Fibrosis charity

A fun-packed family day, charity walk and disco night are being held on one weekend to boost funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The Dog Inn, Whalley, is raising awareness of Cystic Fibrosis in support of local 13-year-old girl Sophie Holgate who suffers from the condition. On Friday, June 21st, a disco night will be held between 8-30 and 9pm with entertainment in the form of soul, Motown and disco classics from 9pm onwards.

One of the organisers said: "This is a free event, but there will be bucket collection on the night. Friday 21st June is 'National Wear Yellow for Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Day', if possible please wear something yellow. Everyone is welcome."

Meanwhile, people are being asked to put their best foot forward on Saturday, June 22nd, by taking part in an 8k or 20k walk/run, followed by a party in a field outside the Red Pump Country Inn in Bashall Eaves. "Ram's Ramble" is a family fun day, which begins from 10-30am onwards, featuring a number of live bands.

Attractions on the day include a barbecue, including both Prosecco and a gin bar, pony rides, a mini farm, Morris dancers, children's sports activities, face painting, a fire engine, space hopping and a selection of super cars.

One of the organisers said: "It's going to be a fabulous day, with fabulous people for a fabulous cause - help us see off CF by coming along, we'd love to see you."

The ticket price for those entering the run or walk will include automatic entry to the family fun event and food, plus a donation to The Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Ticket prices vary. Anyone wishing to buy tickets is asked to log onto: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ramsrambleforcysticfibrosis/239767