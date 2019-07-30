Clitheroe cyclist to attempt new heights in aid of charity

An intrepid Clitheroe estate agent is set to undertake his hardest cycle challenge to date when he 'Everests' in a single day.

Sam Anderton (29), who works at Clitheroe's family-run Anderton Bosonnet estate agency, will tackle "Everesting" - an activity in in which cyclists ascend and descend a given hill multiple times, in order to have cumulatively climbed 8,848 meters (the elevation of Mount Everest).

He is aiming to raise £1,000 for CALM - Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Sam said: "I decided to raise money for CALM to help raise awareness for the brilliant work they do. Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under 45. Something that I believe with the correct support is preventable. I want to help CALM provide the additional support to people in need and also the family and friends effected by suicide.

"The 'Everest' attempt is scheduled for Thursday, August 15th and I have chosen Barley Lane climb as my road of torture. This is the climb out of Barley village towards Downham passing the bottom of the infamous Pendle Hill steps. To complete the challenge, I will need to repeat the climb 75 times by bike totalling 8,848m/29 029ft of elevation. To put it into context that’s around 2,900 times up and down your stairs at home!

"I would like to encourage anyone who is willing to come along and either ride a few reps with me or simply offer support from the roadside. However, please do not be offended if I don’t talk much on the ascents! The plan is to begin at around midnight and cycle through the day of the 15th in the hope I can complete it within a 24-hour period. I shall be setting up base in Barley village where I will begin and hopefully finish the challenge. Any help you can offer will be hugely appreciated, both morale support and charitable donations go a long way."

Sam has set himself a target of raising £1,000 and is already half way there. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking here

Or by calling into Anderton Bosonnet office on York Street in Clitheroe.