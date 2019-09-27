Clitheroe couple who met on dance floor celebrate 60 years marriage

Sixty years of wedded bliss is set to be celebrated by a well-known and adorable Clitheroe couple.

Peter and Ruth Townson (both 80), who have lived at the same house in Peel Park Close their entire marital life, will mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary next Thursday (October 3rd).

The happy couple on their wedding day

The couple fell in love shortly after catching each other's eyes during an evening dance in July 1957 at the Clitheroe Grammar School Dance. Peter played the bagpipes in the Clitheroe Pipe Band.

Two years later the couple tied the knot at St John's Church in Great Harwood.

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds booked a five-day stay in London and had tickets for the ITV show “Sunday night at the London Palladium” which turned out to be a memorable evening. Peter said: "To our surprise, we were selected from the audience to appear as contestants on the game 'Beat the Clock' hosted by the late Sir Bruce Forsyth where we won a Grundig Radiogram."

They made their home in Clitheroe and were blessed with a son, Barry (58).

Peter worked as a vehicle fleet manager at Trutex in Clitheroe, retiring in 2001 while Ruth enjoyed her career as a legal secretary.

When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, they replied: "It's simply give and take."

The couple said they are awaiting a special delivery for a congratulatory card from Her Majesty The Queen and will mark the landmark milestone occasion by enjoying a family meal.