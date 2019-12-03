Clitheroe church set to celebrate 150th anniversary

Celebrations to commemorate the 150th anniversary of St Paul's Church, in Low Moor, will kick-start this weekend with the tree festival.

The church is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The festival will be opened by Mrs Judith Blackburn, at 6-30pm on Friday and the choir of Edisford Primary School will be singing. This will be followed by wine and cheese. The tree festival begins at 11am on Saturday and will run until 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. There will be carols from 3pm on Sunday and everyone is encouraged to sing along.

There will be 35 Christmas trees plus a grand raffle, tombola and other games. Refreshments of sandwiches and cakes will be provided throughout.

A special celebratory mug with hot chocolate will be available to commemorate the church's 150th anniversary. These will be launched on Friday evening and available for sale throughout the year. Several special events have already been planned for 2020 including a Band Concert, a Victorian afternoon tea and a Grand Benefice Meal to mark the milestone anniversary.