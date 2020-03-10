Clitheroe Castle Parkrun celebrates International Women's Day

A special celebration saw 126 people turn out and pay homage to International Women’s Day during the weekend's Clitheroe Castle Parkrun.

Representatives of 16 different clubs took part in the popular run in the scenic grounds of the castle and it attracted people from as far as Gateshead, Blackpool, Durham, Skelmersdale, South Manchester, Preston, Newcastle, Burnley and Birkenhead.

Female participants were encouraged to walk, jog or run to celebrate International Women's Day

Participants were invited to wear something purple in support of the initiative and organisers weren’t disappointed.

One of the organisers, Paul Dudbridge, said: "Well done to everyone who came along to our special run. It was our 94th event, we had 126 people who took part, 23 were first timers - and 29 recorded new personal best times. Runner Harvey Nash came first with a course personal best of 19:55; Robert Ward, of York Knavesmire Harriers came second while third position was awarded to Oliver Brown, of Trawden Athletic Club. First lady on our IWD run was Shelly Posthuma de Boer."

He added: "Well done everyone and thanks to all who wore purple to celebrate and congratulations to Chris Donald on his 50th parkrun. The event was made possible by 17 wonderful high vis volunteers, all the key positions were covered by women, including run director Rachel Kay."