Clitheroe Castle celebrates St George's Day

A special programme of events is being held at Clitheroe Castle this weekend to celebrate St George's Day.

Families with children can take part in a range of St George and the Dragon themed events including a treasure hunt competition which will be held every day. Children can enjoy searching for dragons hidden at the museum, with the winner receiving a goodie bag full of items from the museum shop as a prize.

To recognise the national day itself, a "Slay Boredom" event, run by Academie Glorianna from the British Federation for Swordmanship, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 3-30pm.

Experts dressed in armour will give jousting demonstrations and combat displays. After the displays, there will be an opportunity for interested children to learn to joust.

Julie Bell, head of libraries, museums, culture and registrars at Lancashire County Council, said: "There are some great fun activities for families to take part in this year.

"I hope as many people as possible join us to celebrate Clitheroe, England and St George."

There is also the chance to take part in the daily children's craft and Saturday story time sessions. Throughout April children can build their own wind-up knight and dragon racer, and also decorate a spiral dragon to take home.

All the events are free, but admission to the castle museum is £4.50 for adults and £3.40 for concessions. Children and young people up to the age of 18 years go free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Limited disabled parking is available at the museum. Parking is also available on car parks in the town centre.

For more information about Clitheroe Castle Museum, phone 01200 424568 or email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk

Alternatively, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service, on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

More information about Academie Glorianna is available at facebook.com/theacademieglorianna and @ClitheroeAtrium.