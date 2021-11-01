Clitheroe Castle Bonfire spectacular 2021 on track to be a roaring success

To date, the limited number of tickets on sale have surpassed previous years – and the project team is hoping for record proceeds to donate back to local groups and charities.

"The response this year has been overwhelming," said Andy Belcham who chairs the Clitheroe Castle Bonfire project team. "We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to carefully bring back this fantastic family event that people return to year on year – and knowing that we are being supported in this way confirms that we are doing the right thing by bringing the Castle bonfire back in 2021. There’s a real enthusiasm to enjoy an outside event that we sadly postponed last year and be a community."

"This year the Clitheroe Castle Bonfire is planned as Covid-secure – please read the backs of your tickets to keep our community safe – and come hungry! You can literally eat your

The much-anticipated community event returns for 2021. Picture taken by David Bleazard at the 2019 Clitheroe Bonfire

way around the field, purchase flashing goods and enjoy the on-field entertainment that Ribble FM and our concessions are providing."

He went onto say: "With just a few days to go now we urge those still thinking about it to pop into Banana News and buy the last few remaining tickets or follow the link from our Facebook page and purchase online. Just don’t leave it too late!"

The Clitheroe Bonfire and Fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local groups and charities. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Rotary, Clitheroe Round Table, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Lions. It is one of the town’s major community events each calendar

The Bonfire project team has recently confirmed a number of schools and local NHS charities who have made contact and will be recipients of the proceeds. These

Tickets are still available for this year's popular event

are St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School; Thorneyholme Primary School; St James CE Primary School; Hillside Specialist School and College; Friends of Barrow School; Friends of Serenity; ELHT; Community First Responders; Carers Link Lancashire; Clitheroe English Club and NW Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Andy explained: "A final push on ticket sales will hopefully translate into larger donations being given to each of the recipients. Thanks to all our Service Clubs, volunteers, supporters and people of the town as we are able to put on a top-class and safe event and plough every single penny of the proceeds back to those who need it most."