Clitheroe car dealer is motoring on its Motability scheme

Motability customers in the Ribble Valley can be sure of receiving award-winning customer service after a local dealer won a regional award for its work with the Motability Car Scheme for the second time in a row.



Greenacre Honda in Clitheroe won the accolade which is part of a programme of awards run by Motability Operations, to recognise and reward outstanding customer service provided by local Motability dealerships.

The Dealer Awards programme is designed to reward best practice and ensure all Motability customers receive exemplary customer service across the Motability Scheme’s national dealer network.

The awards are judged on how a dealer delivers the scheme to customers, which is assessed by customer feedback and reviews of their performance. All winners of the quarterly awards are automatically entered into the national, annual awards which are announced at the beginning of the following year.

Richard Povey, dealer development manager at Motability Operations Ltd, said: “The focus of these awards is to thank our dealer partners for providing a consistently positive customer service experience. After all, they are often the first point of contact for our customers.

"It’s important for us to recognise our dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well, like Greenacre Honda. Many congratulations to them on their award.”

Sales manager Xander Byrne from Greenacre Honda said: “All of us at Greenacre Honda are incredibly proud to win this Motability Dealer Award and are pleased to be recognised again for our dedication to working in partnership with the Scheme, which is renowned for its high standards.”