Clitheroe birthday couple’s £640 gift to Rosemere

A kind-hearted couple from Low Moor turned their birthday celebrations into a gift for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Alan and Angela Hambley marked turning 60 in June and March respectively with a party at Low Moor Club for some 80 family members, some of whom had travelled from as far afield as Bristol for the event, which had a fun day theme with a bouncy castle, ice cream van, barbecue by local butcher Allan Hacking and a disco.

Alan, who works as a manager at the Oldham Motor Company in Accrington and Angela, a civil servant in the Department of Work and Pensions’ Read office, asked for donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation in lieu of gifts and together with money raised by a raffle and a football scratchcard, achieved a donation of £640.40 for the charity.

Angela said: “It was great to get all the family together and also, do a little bit of good at the same time for a cause that’s close to my heart. I would like to thank everyone for being so generous, including Low Moor Club, which waived its room hire fee on learning the party was raising money for charity.”

Mum to Danielle (28) and Candice (25) and step mum to Jack (24), Angela became familiar with Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work when undergoing radiotherapy treatment for breast cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. Angela was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2016 and given the all clear in July 2016.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk