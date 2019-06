An aspiring beauty therapist from Clitheroe has been named 'Apprentice of the Year' by her college.

Talented Maria Hitchen (19) was praised by Craven College, Skipton, and by her apprenticeship employer The Beauty Bar in Clitheroe.

Rebecca Chanter, owner of the salon in the Swan Courtyard, said: "Maria thoroughly deserves this award. She's been brilliant, very dedicated and very talented. I won the same award 11 years ago and I'm very proud of Maria."