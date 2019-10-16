Clarets fan's new book will strike a chord with all supporters

A passionate Clarets fan is hoping to get fellow football fans onside with his new book about his undying love for the Turf and its heroes.



Lee Ingham, who attended Barden High School and Burnley Grammar School, said that his book 'Ours' Football holds up a mirror to the world of football and asks whether the game is being taken away from ordinary fans.

Barden '2nd's'

Now living in Leeds, Lee revealed that writing the book had been easy as from the outset it became apparent that football is in every part of his life.

He said: "When I started writing I noticed that above my bed was a blown up photo of my mates and myself at the last ever game on the Longside in the 90s. I have also noticed that when I meet men for the first time, we break the ice by establishing which team we support, then we are off.

"For at least the last 60 years, members of my family have watched the Clarets at Turf Moor. In the last 15 years my son and I have driven from Leeds to watch Burnley at Turf Moor, home to Burnley Football Club for 166 years – that’s 33 years before the Football League was even founded in 1888.

"The book asks three questions: firstly, is football ours? To which the answer is yes. Secondly, then how come our football clubs are being taken away from us? Finally, the book asks whether we can do anything to prevent this theft?"

Lee and his children on the Turf

'Ours' also shares stories about playing, watching, talking, singing and supporting the game.

Lee added: "I stopped paying football after I injured myself running the London Marathon with a couple of mates I grew up with in Burnley. I thought if I cannot play football then I will write about it.

"So I wrote my first ever book about something that means a lot to most people from Burnley. They say everyone has a book inside them. Well I confirm it. Hopefully, this is the kind of book that football supporters will write when they get round to writing their book.”

'Ours' is on sale in the Burnley Football Club shop (£8) at Turf Moor, with £4 going to the club. It is also available on Amazon (£10 including postage and packaging).

£1 from each sale goes to the Football Supporters Federation.