Clarets' doctors praised for saving the life of former referee ar Turf Moor

Clarets’ club doctors Dr Simon Morris and Dr David White have received a special award for their role in saving the life of former Premier League referee Eddie Wolstenholme.

The pair were two of three medical professionals who rushed to the aid of Wolstenholme after the 64-year-old suffered a heart attack ahead of Burnley’s home league game against Newcastle United last November.

After collapsing in the tunnel at Turf Moor around an hour before kick-off, Wolstenholme – working in his role as a referee coach – was treated by Dr Morris and Dr White, and Newcastle’s Dr Paul Catterson, before being rushed to a specialist cardiac unit in Blackpool.

Now, after recovering from heart bypass surgery, Wolstenholme has been well enough to personally present the trio with an Exceptional Service Award on behalf of the Football Medicine and Performance Association.

Eddie said: “The doctors from Burnley FC and Newcastle United FC brought me back to life.

“I was out for a couple of minutes and the paramedics, Burnley FC and Newcastle United FC were outstanding. The many football clubs and fans were so supportive.

“What people don't understand is that Simon, Paul and Dave, and both clubs on regular occasions, got in touch with me. Rafael Benítez did so the day before my operation and Sean Dyche on a regular basis.

“I feel very fortunate to be here today. It's thanks to Burnley FC and Newcastle United FC that I'm still here to tell the tale.”

Lancastrian Wolstenholme, who retired as a top-flight referee in 2003, was also treated by paramedics, who recently presented him with a defibrillator to have installed for use in his local community.