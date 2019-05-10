Circus Funtasia proves a hit - a magical, enchanting, hilarious and super-talented performance - review

Circus Funtasia has arrived in Clitheroe and yesterday I had the opportunity to take my two children - aged three and six - to watch the opening show ...and what a fantastic show it was!

The kids had no idea what to expect - they've never visited a circus before, only read about big tops, jugglers, clowns and ringmasters in books.

Impressive acrobats thrill audiences

As we approached the massive tent perfectly situated in the stunning grounds of Clitheroe Castle, we were greeted by friendly faces.

We collected our tickets from the box office and the children's excitement mounted when they noticed the food stand selling all sorts of goodies - from popcorn, sweets, drinks to candy floss!

Soon the circus tent filled with dozens of exited children accompanied by their parents/grandparents eager to watch the thrills, spills and stunts by super-talented performers.

The show opened with The Geek - a cheeky, lovable clown who had everyone - both the adults and children - in stitches with his nerdy jokes.

The Geek

Circus Funtasia has gained a reputation for world-class stunts over the last few years and 2019 is certainly no exception. For ninety minutes the performances were heart stopping. From a moment of calm a spell-binding "adagio" told by a duo of gymnasts, using a combination of dance and acrobatics, telling a love story for a new generation to a daredevil group of motorbike globe riders, there is plenty to see and enjoy at Circus Funtasia.

Fire-breathers, jugglers and aerialists who drop spectacular heights from the roof take centre stage. Plus, the UK’s only female "sky-walker" defies gravity as she steps bravely across the clouds.

The music and sound effects keep people in the swing of things and there is an eye-popping performance by two Tommy Shelby lookalikes with a taste for danger. The duo leap and handstand across the giant rotating "Wheel of Death" holding onto their flat caps with plenty of heart-in-mouth moments. I was a little nervous about taking my three-year-old daughter, but it was amazing to see her bursting with excitement at every act that appeared on stage.

There is an interval where audiences can stock up on delicious popcorn, hot dogs, hot and cold drinks etc, while children have their faces painted in the centre.

Talented performances wow crowds

The show continues with high-flying acrobats and the hilarious Geek, who on a couple of occasions grabbed audience members to help with his uplifting and memorable performances. A cross between Lee Evans and Freddie Mercury, he enchants the younger members of the audience while still making grown-ups laugh out loud. He gives a big nod to Queen’s iconic rock anthems in this year’s show. I would say he definitely was the star of the show.

But the finale was one that will remain etched in my mind for a long time. A 360 degree motorcycle stunt performed by riders in a giant sphere called "The Globe Of Death" had me feeling amazed, sick and thrilled at the same time. My kids' excitement reached fever pitch when not one, but three riders circled in high speeds around the globe. A truly remarkable finish to a fascinating show.

Circus Funtasia is a phenomenal live show that goes beyond all your expectations and proves that the circus isn't just for kids.

If you haven’t been to the circus before, I highly recommend you to bring your kids along for a treat; you won’t be disappointed. The show was absolutely enchanting from start to finish and is great value for money.

Spectacular

Circus Funtasia is performing in Clitheroe until Sunday. For tickets and information, please log onto www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or call the Box Office on 07706168507.