Christmas is coming early to Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, which will host its seasonal fair on Saturday, November 30th.

Organised by the Friends of CRGS, the fair will run from 11am to 3pm at the Chatburn Road site.

Among the usual craft and food stalls on offer, there will also be a raffle with some huge prizes, not least the first prize of a week's stay in an apartment at Pure Morzine in the French Alps.