Chipping charity tractor run returns to the road in aid of North West Blood Bikes

Glorious weather and breathtaking scenery were appreciated by 33 tractor drivers who set off from The Green Lane showfield.

The well-organised event saw £500 raised for North West Blood Bikes - a totally free, but professional voluntary service, out of normal working hours for the transportation of urgent and emergency items such as blood, platelets, samples, donor breast milk, patient notes and theatre equipment.

Summing up the successful tractor run, a spokesman said: "It was a wonderful day. There were a few breakdowns along the way some running repairs required, but these chaps are very resourceful and supportive so most managed to complete the route.

Tractor owners show off their trusty vehicles during the popular road run

"Lunch of meat and potato pie and peas followed by apple crumble at Slaidburn Village Hall was most welcome after the delays.

"The charity supported this year was North West Blood Bikes and thanks to generosity of the participants and people along the route, over £500 was raised."

