CHEERS! Clitheroe pub regulars' raffle raises £525 for Alder Hey

A pub has raised more than a glass to support a children's charity.

The New Inn held two raffles raising £525 for The Alder Hey Family House Trust. The first raffle was organised by team member Molly Derbyshire and it coincided with the pub’s annual Christmas Gift Fair.

Molly explained: “This is the third Christmas Gift Fair we have organised and as always it featured a variety of homemade gifts produced by local artists and businesses, from perfumes to gift cards. We even had a local author and historian, John Lambert, talking about and signing his latest book 'Inns of Clitheroe Past and Present'. The fair has always proved popular and this year I thought it would be fun to organise a raffle in conjunction with it; our customers seem to love them, especially if they are to raise funds for a charitable cause. One of our regulars is a big supporter of Alder Hey, and it is a hospital, which as a mother, I am also passionate about, so I asked him if he would like to be involved with the raffle. He jumped at the opportunity! I approached the stallholders and all agreed to donate a prize so that between them, our regular and prizes I was able to obtain from local businesses we had over 30 gifts to win! At the end of the afternoon we were amazed to find out we had raised a staggering £231. We were overjoyed by this, and it really made all the effort of organising it very worthwhile!”

The second raffle was organised to run for two weeks before Christmas. Manager, Adam French, told The Clitheroe Advertiser: “We have organised a number of fundraising events for Alder Hey this year, including Valentine’s Day and Easter. Having also organised a very successful raffle last Christmas, we thought we should do so again this year. The 'regular' mentioned by Molly arranged five excellent prizes for this; the first prize of which was a Christmas Hamper worth well over £100! “As always our customers were highly supportive and after drawing it we were amazed to discover we had raised a further £294.50! We were really surprised by the response and how much we were able to raise, bearing in mind we had held the other raffle only a few weeks before."

Adam went on to say: "I really think this shows the warmth and generosity of our customers and perfectly illustrates the strong community we have in Clitheroe.”