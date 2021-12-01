Charity's campaign to make sure every patient spending festive season in East Lancashire hospitals receives a gift on Christmas morning

'Give a Gift December' is being spearheaded by ELHT&Me, the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust which includes Burnley General Hospital.

The charity has carefully chosen specific items that will make a huge difference to the care and support they offer to patients, from youngsters in the children's ward to patients living with dementia.

You can choose items from a gift 'wish list' to buy something specific or the charity has a text donate option which is text NHS 5 to 70085 to donate £5 or text NHS 10 to 70085 to donate £10.

Alternatively, you can purchase a gift and deliver this in its original packaging. Please ring 01254 732140

to arrange this.