Charity money pours in from Clitheroe strawberry tea

A splendid strawberry tea was enjoyed by residents at Castle View House raising £400 for a life saving charity.

Committee members at the Abbeyfield Assisted Living organisation held the event, which was attended by civic dignitaries and special guests, to boost funds for the North West Air Ambulance.

A spokesman said: "The residents had decided this year to support the North West Air Ambulance. Despite the wet and chilly weather, the welcome for all was very warm! Everyone was delighted that £400 was raised!"