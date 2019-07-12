Charities benefit from the hard work of Waddington Hospital Cottages staff

Fundraising for a group of big-hearted Ribble Valley women is a "piece of cake" after they raised hundreds towards deserving local causes.

At the recent Waddington Duck Race and Scarecrow Festival, the ladies of the Waddington Hospital Cottages ran a cake stall in their chapel.

Talented ladies created a lifesize model of the Rev. Christopher Wood

In addition, those who visited the grounds during the day were treated to maypole and Morris dancing, refreshments including hotdogs and a chance to view the scarecrow that gained the award of "Best Overall Scarecrow".

The ladies created a life size model of the new vicar of St. Helen’s Church, Waddington, the Rev Christopher Wood. They also created a scene from "Call the Midwife" and "Mary Poppins".

They raised £346, which they have donated to Waddington and West Bradford Primary School.

The ladies have also been running a weekly bacon butty event and along with a hotdog stall at the festival, they have raised £300 to be donated towards the North West Air Ambulance.

People enjoy maypole dancing

The ladies would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported their fundraising efforts.