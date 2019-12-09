Charities benefit from bonfire night in Clitheroe

Eight deserving local groups and charities have been given a boost to their funds thanks to £5,000 proceeds raised at this year's Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks display.

Andy Belcham, chairman of the Clitheroe Community Bonfire, said: "What we are celebrating today is the final part of our activities for the 2019 bonfire. It is hugely rewarding after working so hard this year to create and safely run such a large community event to present this money to our chosen local groups charities. We select our local groups and charities for their ability to maximise our community impact and really make a difference."

This year’s chosen charities are as follows; Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, Reachout - Early intervention and wellbeing service, Clitheroe Wolves Highmoor Project, Ribble Valley Crossroads Care, Child Action Northwest, Chatburn C Of E School, Life Education and Ribble Valley Foodbank.

Neil Hitchen, from Clitheroe Wolves, said: "Clitheroe Wolves and Ribble Valley Community Sports Trust are very grateful to be chosen as one of the groups to benefit from the 2019 bonfire. The generous donation will help with the continuing work to renovate the pavilion at Highmoor."

Phil Mileham, from Ribble Valley Families, explained that the monies would go directly towards supporting local people across the Ribble Valley to promote positive mental health and wellbeing by intervening at the earliest opportunity, upholding the philosophy that prevention is better than cure.

Jamie Murphy, from Crossroads Care, described how the monies would go directly to provide cover for local carers and take them out for a well-deserved break. Giving them time for

themselves and an opportunity to meet other local carers.

Karen Lynch, from Reachout, added: "The funding will help us run all areas of our service, from home support, counselling and our Education Centre, combined with arts and crafts, life skills and social skills to support 11 to 16-year-olds struggling with their mental health, anxiety and those who just cannot leave the house or manage school."

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Foodbank stated: "We are only able to help people by people helping us."

And Chatburn C of E Primary School explained that the monies would be spent providing funding for outdoor seating (benches) as some children just want to sit and talk.

Andy also took a moment to again acknowledge the many people and organisations who enable the success of the event. He said: "We are also indebted to many organisations who provide us with materials and goods to ensure a healthy and safe community event. We would like to mention Rufus Carr, KIK ATVs, Ultraframe, E and D Plant Hire, Hanson Cement, Deli Solutions, Johnson Matthey and James Hargreaves (Burnley). We had a great amount of assistance from David Bleazard, Richard Schofield, Bob Blezard, Lee Roe and his team at Ribble FM. None of this would be possible without the assistance of Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Town Council advice, support and partnership. And finally, a huge thanks is due to our amazingly dedicated volunteers from our brilliant service clubs, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary, Clitheroe Lions and the amazing bonfire building from Clitheroe Round Table."

Committee members already have plans under way for next year's bonfire which will be held on November 7th, 2020.

"We continue to encourage feedback and willing volunteers so that we continue to be make this event locally run, locally felt and meaningfully at the heart of our Clitheroe town, concluded Andy.