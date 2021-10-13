Champion Burnley fundraiser (86) back doing what she loves for first time in two years

Audrey Bates will hold a grand sale and tombola at the Woodman Inn, Todmorden Road, Burnley, on Saturday (October 16th) from noon to 3-30pm.

"I hope people will come along and support the sale as we have lots of fantastic things on sale and plenty of prizes in the tombola," said Audrey who is 86.

" I haven't been in a shop since the start of the pandemic so this is a big day for me.

Champion fund raiser Audrey Bates is to hold her first fundraiser for charity in two years this weekend

Audrey has enlisted the help of three friends who will set up the stalls for her. Fancy goods, gifts and the abundance of knitted animals Audrey makes herself will be on sale.

All the proceeds will be donated to the several animal charities at home and abroad that Audrey has supported for the last three decades.