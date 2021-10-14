Caring Burnley neighbours become good friends and raise £1,000 for charity over coffee and cake
Neighbours in a Burnley cul-de-sac formed a special bond when they stood together on their drives for the weekly Clap for the NHS during the pandemic.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 3:45 pm
They also held a socially distanced coffee morning, outside their homes in Lingmoor Drive, and raised the grand total of £582 for Macmillan Nurses, in recognition of the care they gave to one of the resident's husbands.
Organiser Freda Childs arranged a second one as restrictions eased and there was a tombola and also cake and a wine and water stall.
The second event made £606 bringing the grand total to £1,188 for the charity.