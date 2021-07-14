Campaigners to host second fun day as they fight to save treasured recreation ground from becoming site of new campus for Burnley College

The event takes place this Saturday, from noon to 4pm, on the area known as the Clifton Street/Stoneyholme Rec.

There will be a host of attractions, including live music, stalls, food, a bouncy castle and The Muscle Factory gym is to hold an exhibition at around 1pm.

Milo the barn owl will also be making a return visit for the event which is the second fun day organised by residents who are doing their utmost to protect the area from becoming the site for the new North Campus for Burnley College.

Residents argue the site has been a well used community area and playground for decades. They also claim the area is a natural habitat for wildlife.